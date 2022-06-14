Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.65. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 6,598 shares traded.

HYZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

