IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Shares of IAC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. 2,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,504. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.10 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

