IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.73.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

