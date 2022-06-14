IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.52

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 696307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

