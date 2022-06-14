Ian Barrowman Smith Acquires 330,000 Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,050.

Shares of Sanatana Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,635. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 21.03 and a quick ratio of 20.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

