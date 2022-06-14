Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

