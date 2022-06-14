ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

