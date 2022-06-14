iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the May 15th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,992. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.60.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

