ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $165.72

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $165.72, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

