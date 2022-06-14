Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $296.58

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.58 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.22). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.21), with a volume of 1,985,147 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 173.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.64.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

