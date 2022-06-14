Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
