Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

