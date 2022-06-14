IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $205,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
