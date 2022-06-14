IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $329.34

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $329.34 and last traded at $330.63, with a volume of 309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $336.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.17 and its 200-day moving average is $505.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

