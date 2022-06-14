IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics (Get Rating)
