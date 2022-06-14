IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.17

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $27.37. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 1,699 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

