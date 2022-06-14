II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $75.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IIVI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

IIVI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. 14,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,518. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

