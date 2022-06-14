IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 600,430 shares of company stock worth $828,513. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

