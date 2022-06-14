Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 6.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.45.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.