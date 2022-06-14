Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 6.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

