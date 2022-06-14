Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.60.
