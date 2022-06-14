Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.39

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 121323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Impala Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.
Impala Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
