Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Acquires A$48,600.00 in Stock

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Rating) insider Peter McGregor bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.00 ($33,750.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 6.80.
About Imricor Medical Systems (Get Rating)
