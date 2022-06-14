Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Acquires A$48,600.00 in Stock

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Rating) insider Peter McGregor bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.00 ($33,750.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

About Imricor Medical Systems

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures in the United States. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system, an EP recording system and integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

