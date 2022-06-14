Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Charles Walker Buys 128,000 Shares

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU – Get Rating) insider Charles Walker purchased 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,840.00 ($13,777.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.74.

Imugene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

