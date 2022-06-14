IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.91

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 21572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

IMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

