Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 4.4%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $58.72. 1,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $2,707,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,665,206.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $9,719,715. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 480,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

