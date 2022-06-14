Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 7005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Indiva alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$22.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.