Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 7005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The firm has a market cap of C$22.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.
