INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) EVP Jon W. Clark Acquires 1,000 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) EVP Jon W. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INDT stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $578.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.
About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
