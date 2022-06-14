INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) EVP Jon W. Clark Acquires 1,000 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) EVP Jon W. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $578.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.