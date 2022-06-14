Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.57

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 4299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $899.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.