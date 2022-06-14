Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.73

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 275203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.17) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($46.88) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($52.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.