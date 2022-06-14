Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director George Andrew Riedel Acquires 10,000 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Infinera stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $113,000. Natixis boosted its position in Infinera by 98.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 52,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

