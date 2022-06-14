Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infobird by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infobird stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

