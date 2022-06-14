Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

