InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 0.23. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.