Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.09

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.09 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 105510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Several brokerages have commented on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.