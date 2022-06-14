Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.27. Inphi has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $185.28.
