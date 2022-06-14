Insider Buying: Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Insider Acquires 77,000 Shares of Stock

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mason bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$49,665.00 ($34,489.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.04, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.