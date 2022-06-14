Insider Buying: Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Insider Acquires 77,000 Shares of Stock

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mason bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$49,665.00 ($34,489.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.04, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.