Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($371,404.30).
Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
- On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja purchased 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
- On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).
Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 152.80 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.91. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75).
About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
