Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Carl Bizon acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($36,458.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get AMA Group alerts:

About AMA Group (Get Rating)

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electricals and 4WD accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.