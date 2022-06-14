Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Carl Bizon acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($36,458.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About AMA Group (Get Rating)
