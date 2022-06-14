Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 25,317 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,889,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,558,268.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $503.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

