Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys 11 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($16.97) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($186.65).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($183.52).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($180.24).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,304 ($15.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,297.88. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,538 ($18.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of £825.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

