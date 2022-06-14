Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Robert William Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at C$2,758,501.87.
Shares of TSE EFR traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 547,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.30 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
