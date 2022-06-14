Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires 352,000 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 352,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$869,440.00 ($603,777.78).

On Friday, June 3rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 195,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$485,550.00 ($337,187.50).

On Friday, May 20th, Christopher Mackay bought 184,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$457,014.40 ($317,371.11).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 128,800 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$319,424.00 ($221,822.22).

On Friday, May 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 257,111 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,061.94 ($453,515.24).

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Mackay acquired 201,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$519,585.00 ($360,822.92).

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$692,628.91 ($480,992.30).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay bought 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$575,050.00 ($399,340.28).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay bought 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,345.00 ($116,906.25).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$686,638.80 ($476,832.50).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,071.54 ($516,716.35).

The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

