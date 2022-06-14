Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys 237 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($181.22).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 277 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($181.55).
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 294 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($181.99).
Shares of MTO stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61.30 ($0.74). 2,374,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,648. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £877.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.91.
Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
