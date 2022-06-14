Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys 237 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($181.22).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 277 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($181.55).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 294 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($181.99).

Shares of MTO stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61.30 ($0.74). 2,374,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,648. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £877.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

