Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

NGL stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $6,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 666,333 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.