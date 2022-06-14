Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 736 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.85. 46,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,927. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

