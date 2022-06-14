Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

