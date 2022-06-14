Insider Selling: Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP) Senior Officer Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Deborah Ann Morsky sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,579,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$696,510.63.

Shares of GSP stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.25. 20,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gensource Potash Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.42.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

