Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 30,400 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$194,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$989,900.46.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$140,625.00.

On Friday, June 10th, John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$118,252.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$470,124.80.

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.19. 145,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,835. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

