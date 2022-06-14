Insider Selling: Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells 574,897 Shares of Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,269,950.89).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($214,114.58).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 173.70 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.13 ($2.14).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

