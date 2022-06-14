Insider Selling: Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells 574,897 Shares of Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,269,950.89).
Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($214,114.58).
Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 173.70 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.20.
Serco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
See Also
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.