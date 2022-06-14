Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total transaction of C$10,581.00.

TIH stock traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.11. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$100.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0917621 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

