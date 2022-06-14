Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.89. 405,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

